First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.