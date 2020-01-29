First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Raised to $33.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK opened at $26.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.