Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.49

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$58.49 and last traded at C$58.21, with a volume of 102619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB upped their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.36.

Get Fortis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.26.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.