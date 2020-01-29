Foundation Mastercard Sells 38,536 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,111,115,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42.

Shares of MA stock opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

