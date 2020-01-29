FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

