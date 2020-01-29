Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce its Q1 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEN stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

