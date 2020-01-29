Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.49

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 104317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 1,352,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 674,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.