Franks International (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 7030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Franks International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $838.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franks International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.