Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.30 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $16,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,969,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 658,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

