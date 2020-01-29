FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.73 on Monday. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

