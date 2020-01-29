FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Issued By B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

ROG stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. Rogers has a one year low of $118.91 and a one year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

