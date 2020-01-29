FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chemung Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

