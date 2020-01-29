FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Equity BancShares Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equity BancShares in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 190,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity BancShares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

