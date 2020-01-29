FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut by Analyst

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CSLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

