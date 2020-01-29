FY2020 EPS Estimates for Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Cut by DA Davidson

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domtar in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54.

TSE:UFS opened at C$48.42 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$42.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

