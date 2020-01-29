FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised by Analyst

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

FFIN stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.