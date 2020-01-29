FY2020 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SFNC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

