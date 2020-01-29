Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get GAP alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 691.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 927,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 43.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,316 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.