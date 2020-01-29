GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.66

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

