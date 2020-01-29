Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLAD stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $307.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

