Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.84) on Wednesday. Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The stock has a market cap of $880.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,128.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,102.64.

In other news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

