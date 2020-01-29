Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

GSS opened at $3.04 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $10,742,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.