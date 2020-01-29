Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 29,400 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at $45,733,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Serena Jones sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $23,525.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a PE ratio of 175.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

