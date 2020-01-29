Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Guardant Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Guardant Health stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,066 shares of company stock worth $15,531,980. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

