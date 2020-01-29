Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

