Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

