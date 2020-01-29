Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after buying an additional 388,468 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,788,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,286,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

