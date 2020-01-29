HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUL. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE FUL opened at $48.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,010 shares of company stock worth $3,832,252. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $9,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

