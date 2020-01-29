Head-To-Head Analysis: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avalon Advanced Materials and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -1,709.52% -2.03% -1.93% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 341.91 -$2.55 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.