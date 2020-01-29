Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earning Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Health Insurance Innovations’ ranking:

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.