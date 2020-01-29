Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

HFWA stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after buying an additional 557,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

