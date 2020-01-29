Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Buys $49,921.08 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HT opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,570,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,725 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.