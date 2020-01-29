Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 238.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.42.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

