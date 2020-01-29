Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.43

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 28436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

