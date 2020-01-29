Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 45,233 Shares of Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

TWNK stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after buying an additional 2,119,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,210,000 after buying an additional 754,414 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

