HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Carnival (LON:CCL)

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Shares of Carnival stock opened at GBX 3,312 ($43.57) on Wednesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,526.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,422.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

