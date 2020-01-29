HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Down 9.7%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s share price fell 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, 19,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 526,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGM. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

