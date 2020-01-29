Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $313.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 313 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 316.40 ($4.16), with a volume of 10907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.60 ($4.16).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 541.18 ($7.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 388.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

