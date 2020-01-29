IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBKC opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

