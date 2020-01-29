iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

