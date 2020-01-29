iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 601,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ICAD stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 411,648 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 30.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

