Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q4 guidance at $0.43-0.51 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

