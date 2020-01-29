Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Icon stock opened at $172.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. Icon has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

