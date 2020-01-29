IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 74,798 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $18,981,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $15,434,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 305.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 47,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $278.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

