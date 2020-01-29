Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$32.69 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.04. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.56.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.