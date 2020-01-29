Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFNNY stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.23. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

IFNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

