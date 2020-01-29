Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

