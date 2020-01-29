Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

