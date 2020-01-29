Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells 13,549 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $67,880.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

