Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GO stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,005,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,750,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

